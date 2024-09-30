Ukraine’s foreign minister due in Hungary for talks on Kyiv’s accession to EU, NATO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday will pay a working visit to neighboring Hungary for talks on Kyiv's accession to the EU and NATO.

A statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Sybiha will travel to Budapest, where he will hold talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on multiple topics, including bilateral ties and Kyiv's accession to the EU and NATO.

The statement further said that Sybiha's visit to Hungary is a continuation of his first regional tour since replacing Dymtro Kuleba as Ukraine's foreign minister earlier this month.

The purpose of the tour is to establish a "pragmatic and predictable good neighborly policy and progress towards the strategic goal of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO."

On Sept. 18-19, Sybiha paid a visit to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova, respectively.