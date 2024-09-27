UK ENVOY PRAISES TÜRKIYES HEALTH SECTOR, SEES COOPERATION POTENTIAL

The UK ambassador to Ankara on Thursday praised Türkiye's healthcare sector as "very robust," underscoring the substantial potential for collaboration between the two nations.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Health Business Council and the UK Consulate General in Istanbul, Jill Morris stressed the strategic alliance between Türkiye and the UK.

The ambassador highlighted existing partnerships in clean energy and environmental issues, expressing enthusiasm for reciprocal learning and future collaboration in security, health, and wellness to benefit the citizens of both nations.

Emphasizing that the healthcare sector in Türkiye is "very robust" and continues to advance, Morris said collaboration in this sector has "great potential."

Mehmet Altuğ, head of DEIK's health business council, underlined the significance of the Türkiye-UK Free Trade Agreement for bilateral commerce.

Altuğ advocated for the inclusion of health services in joint investments, citing Turkish companies' interest in UK health services and technologies.

He also highlighted the need to assess scientific and technological advancements, particularly the influence of artificial intelligence on the healthcare sector.



















