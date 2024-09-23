Kremlin calls for new European security architecture

The Kremlin on Monday called for building a new European security architecture, in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's comments that there is a need for a "new form of organization" for Europe.

"Obviously, due to the fact that the architecture of European security is changing rapidly, a new architecture of European security needs to be built. The entire system of international relations is changing," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov further said that this process will require a lot of effort and will be a matter of particular concern on the part of Russia to ensure its security interests.

Speaking at an event in the French capital Paris on Sunday, Macron said that Europe will have to think of a "new form of organization" for the continent and rethink its relationship with Russia.

He also called for the establishment of a "new international order," describing the current one as "incomplete and unjust."

Peskov also talked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan," saying that the Kremlin will study the plan if it is officially published.

"We believe that it is impossible to engage in any kind of analysis based on media reports. If some information ever appears in official sources, we will, of course, study it carefully," Peskov expressed.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN that the country's "victory plan" contains four basic points and another point which he said Kyiv will need after the war.

"It's about security. It's about the geopolitical place of Ukraine. It's about very strong military support available to us, and that we have to be free in how to use one or another item. It's about economic support, and decisions, which I think will be interesting," he said.