Arms sales to Israel 'deepens UK’s complicity' in regional war, says British MP

Labour Party lawmaker Zarah Sultana on Monday said that the arms sales to Israel "deepen the UK's complicity" in the regional war and "horrific violations of international law."

Sultana criticized the ongoing arms shipments to Israel and said that Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed many people with hundreds of wounded, including women, children, and paramedics.

"Meanwhile, the government continues to sell arms to Israel that deepen the UK's complicity in this regional war & horrific violations of international law," she wrote on X.

At least 274 people, including 21 children, were killed and more than 1,000 others injured in massive Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning, according to the health minister.

The Israeli army said that it struck around 800 Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa region, southern Lebanon since early morning, marking the heaviest bombardment since the onset of hostilities last Oct. 8.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.