Backlash as German police detain 10-year-old boy during pro-Palestine protest

The detention of a 10-year-old boy by German police during a pro-Palestine protest sparked backlash on social media.

Footage on X showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident.

"Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

"Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state," another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

"Berlin police chased a ten-year-old boy. There are no words to say," one more X user said.