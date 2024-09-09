Italy faces nationwide transport strike, disrupting services in major cities

A nationwide strike by local transport employees in Italy is causing significant disruptions across the country on Monday, particularly affecting major cities.

The strike primarily impacts underground lines and bus services, which will be suspended for varying durations throughout different cities, typically for six hours. In Rome, major subway lines were shut down in the morning, while local transport services in Bologna and Naples also faced significant interruptions. In Milan, subway and bus operations will halt from 6 p.m. until regular closing hours.

Organized by trade unions, the strike is fueled by grievances over several pressing issues, including the lack of renewal of collective workers' agreements in the sector for the past two years. Union representatives are calling for a review of salaries, increased investments in worker safety, and measures to protect the environment.

This strike follows two other significant walkouts over the weekend: airline employees on Saturday and railway workers on Sunday. These disruptions coincide with a busy travel period as many Italians and tourists seek to make the most of one of the final weekends of summer holidays.

As the strike unfolds, commuters and travelers are urged to plan ahead and consider alternative modes of transport.