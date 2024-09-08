News Europe Man stabbed in western German hotel after fight over noise complaint

Man stabbed in western German hotel after fight over noise complaint

DPA EUROPE Published September 08,2024 Subscribe

A man has been stabbed in a hotel in western Germany after a dispute over a noise complaint.



The early Sunday morning incident in the town of Rödermark, south of Frankfurt, saw four guests come to blows, police in nearby Offenbach said.



A 33-year-old man then stabbed a man of the same age in the upper body with a knife.



The victim was hospitalized, but police said his injuries are not life-threatening.



The suspect fled into a wooded area and was arrested shortly after. He was taken into custody by order of a public prosecutor along with a 29-year-old accomplice.



























