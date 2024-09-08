3 killed in explosion at motor vehicle enterprise in Kyiv

At least two people were killed on Sunday after an explosion at a motor vehicle enterprise in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a statement on Telegram that the explosion of unknown origin took place in the Holosiivskyi district, damaging the two-story building.

"There may be people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All operative services are working on site," Popko added.

He said another body was retrieved during the search and rescue efforts.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there was no fire at the scene.