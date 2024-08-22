Drone strike causes fire at Rostov fuel depot, injuring 47 firefighters

On August 18, over 500 firefighters responded to a fire at the Proletarsk fuel depot in Rostov, Russia .

According to local sources reported by the Russian news agency TASS, 47 firefighters were injured during the operation.

Rostov Governor Vasiliy Golubyev stated that the fire was caused by an explosion of a Ukrainian drone that fell on the facility.

Images on Russian social media show smoke from the fire spreading over a large area.

Fuel depots near the Ukraine border in Russia are frequently targeted by drone attacks.