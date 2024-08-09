RUSSIAS LIPETSK REGION HIT BY UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK, SAY OFFICIALS

Russia's Lipetsk region suffered a massive overnight attack by Ukrainian drones which set a military airfield on fire and damaged energy infrastructure, according to regional and national officials.

"Lipetsk is under a massive drone attack. Air defense forces are working. Don't go near the windows. Take shelter in a safe place," Lipetsk Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram early Friday.

He stressed that the threat of a new air attack persists and that air defense systems continue repelling the attack. Lipetsk is about 460 kilometers (286 miles) south of Moscow and some 300 km (190 miles) from the eastern border of Ukraine.

Artamonov also warned that the drones can detonate even after being shot down and so must be defused first.

He said one of the destroyed drones damaged regional energy infrastructure but authorities are working to restore it.

According to the official, nine civilians were injured in the attack, and all of them were hospitalized.

In a separate statement, the Russian Emergency Ministry said a military airfield in the Lipetsk region was set on fire by the drone attack without giving further details.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing war.