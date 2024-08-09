EU announces support for latest trilateral call for cease-fire in Gaza

The EU on Friday announced support for the latest call by the US, Egypt, and Qatar in pressing for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7 and levelled much of the blockaded territory.

"The EU joins Egypt, Qatar & the US in their call for concluding, without delay, the ceasefire & hostages release deal," the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

"We reiterate our full support to their mediation to put an end to the unbearable cycle of suffering. The deal will also pave the way for regional de-escalation," he added.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that an urgent cease-fire in Gaza is the "only way to save lives, restore hope for peace, and secure the return of hostages."

"Thus I strongly support the efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to help achieve the peace and stability the region needs," she said on X.

Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators urged Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday to conclude a cease-fire and hostage release deal with no further delays or excuses.

A trilateral joint statement published by the Qatari Amiri Diwan, the emir's office, said: "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay."

The mediators expressed readiness "to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties."

They also called on Israel and Hamas "to resume urgent discussions on Aug. 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay."

Indirect talks mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have failed to agree on a permanent cease-fire and a hostage-prisoner swap. A week-long truce in November saw exchange of some of the around 250 hostages who were held during the Hamas incursion last October, in return of Palestinian prisoners.

Tensions between the two sides escalated after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. The resistance group and Iran have blamed Israel for the attack, vowing revenge.















