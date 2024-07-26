Germany reacts strongly to death sentence for its citizen in Belarus

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday sharply criticized the Belarusian authorities' handling of the case of Rico Krieger, a German citizen sentenced to death on terrorism charges.

It is unacceptable for the Belarusian regime to expose a German citizen on television, Baerbock told reporters ahead of her summer visit to Hamburg.

Pointing out that the Foreign Ministry and the German Embassy in Belarus are in close contact not only with the person concerned but also with his family, Baerbock said that the German authorities are also providing him with the best possible consular support.

Berlin is doing everything to ensure that this person's rights are protected, she added.

Recalling that the death penalty has been abolished in Europe, Baerbock stated: "We are doing everything we can to provide the best possible support to German citizens."

Krieger was arrested in Belarus in 2023, tried for terrorism and sentenced to death.

German media reported that he begged for mercy from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a video broadcast on state television on Thursday.

Krieger reportedly criticized the German government for doing nothing to save him.
























