Hungary has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of EU: European Council president

Hungary, despite assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for six months, has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU, European Council President Charles Michel said Thursday.

"The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor (and) Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine," he said on X.

Michel's remarks came following reports that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Moscow on July 5 and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asked Orban on X whether the media reports are true.

"The rumours about your visit to Moscow cannot be true @PM_ViktorOrban, or can they?" he said.

Orban traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday in his first visit since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Orban invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider the possibility of a cease-fire aimed at starting peace talks with Russia.

The Hungarian leader stressed that "peace is important for all countries" in Europe, pledging his country's contribution to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

He stressed that Hungary will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees and is ready to contribute to the modernization of the Ukrainian economy.











