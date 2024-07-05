BRITAINS LABOUR PARTY WINS HUGE MAJORITY IN ELECTION, ENDING 14 YEARS OF CONSERVATIVE RULE

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives at a polling station to vote during the British General Election in London, Britain, July 4, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Britain's Labour Party won a huge majority in the House of Commons of 410 seats, according to exit polls in a Thursday snap election.

The Labour landslide means the party will have a majority of 170 seats in the parliament, polls prepared by IPSOS UK for British broadcasters show.

Labour leader Keir Starmer will replace Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister.

Millions of voters across the UK cast their ballots to elect 650 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the lower house of Parliament.

The center-right Conservatives governed the country since 2010. Having secured victories in the last three general elections—2015, 2017 and 2019—the party on Thursday is predicted to win 131 seats.