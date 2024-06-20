Germany to purchase 105 new Leopard battle tanks: Report

The German government is planning to purchase more than 100 Leopard battle tanks, media reported on Thursday.

The government has informed the parliament's budget committee about its plan to purchase up to 105 Leopard 2 battle tanks (A8 version), weekly Der Spiegel reported.

According to the magazine, the planned procurement would cost taxpayers nearly €2.93 billion ($ 3.14 billion), and the delivery of tanks to the armed forces would be completed by 2030.

The new procurement will enable the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) to modernize its ageing tank fleet, and ensure that its combat brigade in Lithuania will be equipped by the best possible tanks, the weekly said.

Up to 35 new Leopard 2 battle tanks will be stationed in Lithuania, as part of the German brigade deployment, according to the defense sources.

Germany decided to massively increase defense spending after the Ukraine war and set up a €100 billion ($107 billion) special fund to purchase advanced weapon systems and modernize its armed forces.

As part of the plan, the government already concluded several contracts, including the purchase of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets, Chinook transport helicopters, and the Israeli Arrow-3 missile defense system.