Greece to deport 9 European nationals involved in pro-Palestinian protest in Athens

Greece is preparing to deport nine European nationals involved in pro-Palestinian protests last week in the capital Athens.

Local media reported Monday that the nine protestors from Germany, Spain, Britain, Italy and France were detained on charges including disrupting the operation of a public entity and assistance in damaging foreign property.

Speaking to Anadolu, Iota Masuridu, one of the defendants' lawyers, said the protest in Athens was part of a global student mobilization.

"It was a political protest that called for a halt to the bloodshed in Gaza. It was legal and ethical," she said, noting that the University of Athens, where the protest took place on the night of May 13-14, did not file a complaint against the protestors.

Masuridu said they will appeal against the decision on May 28.









