North Korea tests ‘autonomous navigation system’ for missile fire

North Korea has tested a new "autonomous navigation system" for the firing of ballistic missiles, state media reported on Saturday.

The confirmation came a day after South Korea said Friday Pyongyang had fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, or Sea of Japan, without providing any further details.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un witnessed the test fire, Pyongyang-based KCNA reported.

"The accuracy and reliability of the autonomous navigation system were verified through the test fire," it said, indicating the success of the missile fire.







