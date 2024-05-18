 Contact Us
News Europe North Korea tests ‘autonomous navigation system’ for missile fire

North Korea tests ‘autonomous navigation system’ for missile fire

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published May 18,2024
Subscribe
NORTH KOREA TESTS ‘AUTONOMOUS NAVIGATION SYSTEM’ FOR MISSILE FIRE

North Korea has tested a new "autonomous navigation system" for the firing of ballistic missiles, state media reported on Saturday.

The confirmation came a day after South Korea said Friday Pyongyang had fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, or Sea of Japan, without providing any further details.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un witnessed the test fire, Pyongyang-based KCNA reported.

"The accuracy and reliability of the autonomous navigation system were verified through the test fire," it said, indicating the success of the missile fire.