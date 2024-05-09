Denmark issues 'strong warning' against Israeli military ground operation in Rafah

Denmark on Thursday issued a "strong warning" against an Israeli military ground operation in Rafah.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in a statement on X said: "I reiterate my strong warning against an Israeli military ground operation in Rafah," adding: "Rafah border crossing must immediately be reopened to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians."

Copenhagen maintained its policy on the conflict by reiterating its call for a humanitarian cease-fire and the release of all hostages. The foreign ministry earlier expressed deep concern over the humanitarian "catastrophe in Gaza" and the "risk of famine."

"The situation calls for collective EU action & continued pressure to ensure (an) immediate hum. (humanitarian) ceasefire & respect for IHL (international humanitarian law) incl.(uding) hum. (humanitarian) access & unhindered, safe delivery of aid across Gaza," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

Israel has killed more than 34,900 people and injured 78,500 others in a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack that claimed nearly 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.