Italian neo-fascists commemorate death of young militant with Nazi salute

People of far right groups perform the fascist salute during the commemoration of Sergio Ramelli in Milan, Italy on April 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

Neo-fascist and extreme far-right groups in Italy marked the 49th anniversary of the death of a young militant with a Nazi salute.

They held a commemorative event on Monday in Milan to honor Sergio Ramelli, a 19-year-old who died in a hospital on April 29, 1975 after being bludgeoned the previous month by far-left militants.

Around 1,500 people gathered at the site where the assault leading to Ramelli's death occurred. They gave a Nazi salute in his honor while chanting "Here."

The group then silently marched with torches, escorted by security forces.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party also shared a commemorative message for Ramelli on its social media accounts.

Criticism spread on social media platforms over the organization of such events by neo-fascist groups, with netizens arguing that it falls under the crime of "glorification of fascism" in the country.

Ramelli, a member of the extreme right-wing "Youth Front" in the 1970s, was assaulted while heading home in Milan on March 13, 1975. He remained in a coma for a while before passing away on April 29.

FASCIST SALUTE FOR MEMBERS OF MUSSOLINI'S CABINET



Fifteen officials who served in Italian dictator Benito Mussolini's cabinet were also commemorated with a fascist salute.

Mussolini, who ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943 and sided with Nazi Germany during World War II, was commemorated on the anniversary of his death in his birthplace in Predappio and the town of Dongo where he was captured during the war.

Criticism arose when 70 people organized a commemorative event for Mussolini and the 15 officials captured in Dongo on the shore of Lake Como.

The Italian Supreme Court announced on April 17 the decision of a previously decided case, saying that the use of the fascist salute at events such as commemorative ceremonies could be considered a crime.