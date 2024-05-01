Georgian police fire tear gas, water cannons at protesters by Parliament

Georgian police fired tear gas and used water cannons late on Tuesday to push away demonstrators outside Parliament protesting against a law on "foreign agents" that has been denounced by the opposition and Western nations as authoritarian.

A Reuters witness saw police firing tear gas without warning and bringing in water cannons. Officers repeatedly struck protesters who hurled eggs and bottles in response.

After retreating from the police attack, some protesters returned and remained in a standoff despite orders to disperse.









