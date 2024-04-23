US Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid bill for final passage

The US Senate advanced a $95 billion foreign aid package Tuesday that passed the House of Representatives, teeing up the legislation for final passage.

Senators voted 80 - 19 to limit debate on the package that allocates $60.8 billion for Ukraine, $26.4 billion for Israel and $8 billion for Indo-Pacific allies to counter China. Another bill would force the sale of TikTok and impose sanctions on Iran, China and Russia.

The vote indicates the package has enough support to clear the Senate in a final vote, which could come as soon later Tuesday. President Joe Biden will sign it into law when it passes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier that the House at long last approved essential national security funding for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and humanitarian assistance.

"Now, the Senate must come together to pass the supplemental today as expeditiously as possible and send our partners abroad the aid they need," he added.