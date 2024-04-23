Poland’s Tusk appeals for end of security competition between European states

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk appealed for an end to competition between European states in security matters after a meeting Tuesday in Warsaw with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"We must encourage all our partners to fully coordinate systems, equipment and security policies, so that there are more effective actions and fewer conferences and political initiatives. I am glad that we have found a common language," said Tusk. "We talked primarily about security. The UK and Poland are a good example of how we coordinate our actions. We talked about strengthening our cooperation."

"There is no doubt that a coordinated security policy covering the entire continent must immediately emerge from various initiatives. And this is our intention: we must end the time of competition and competition," he said.

"We are allies forever. We in the UK will never forget that it was Polish pilots who saved our lives by fighting in our skies," said Sunak, noting that the UK has been helping Poland's neighbor," meaning Ukraine, for two years.

Sunak said he talked with Tusk about the possibilities of the arms industry. Typhoon fighters will patrol Polish airspace, he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Sunak and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who is also visiting Warsaw, together with Tusk and Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, visited the Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko First Warsaw Armored Brigade near Warsaw.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the UK is one of Poland's key partners in the modernization of the Polish Armed Forces.

British defense technologies are used, among others, in Polish short-range anti-aircraft systems and in the construction of Polish Miecznik frigates.



