Russian president, premier greet Muslims worldwide on Eid al-Fitr

Russia's president and prime minister on Wednesday greeted Muslims around the world on Eid al-Fitr, the main Islamic festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a message posted on the Kremlin website, President Vladimir Putin said for Muslims, this holiday connotes the joy of renewal, the desire for moral improvement, and purity of thought and deed.

"Muslims of Russia carefully preserve the richest historical, cultural, and religious traditions of their ancestors and, following the paternal precepts, celebrate this holiday in their communities and family circle, and provide assistance to those in need," Putin said.

In Russia, Muslim organizations play an active role in implementing patriotic, educational, and charitable initiatives, fruitfully interact with government and public structures, and significantly contribute to strengthening interethnic harmony, he said.

For his part, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin wished Muslim people good health, well-being, and all the best on this most important festive occasion.

Mishustin said Eid is "one of the most significant" Islamic holidays, describing it as "a source of spiritual improvement, which fills the hearts of millions of believers with love for their neighbors, a sincere desire to do good deeds, show mercy and compassion to those who need help and care."

The prime minister also thanked Russian Muslims for their positive contribution to Russia's state-building.