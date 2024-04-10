PKK terror group member Mehmet Kopal extradited from France to Türkiye

The Turkish General Directorate of Security (EGM) announced on Wednesday that Mehmet Kopal, a member of the PKK terrorist group, has been brought from France to Türkiye.

"Mehmet Kopal, who is wanted at the national level on the charge of 'being a member of the PKK/KCK armed terrorist organization', was brought to Türkiye from France on April 9 after a deportation decision was obtained as a result of the efforts carried out in coordination with EGM Interpol-Europol Department Presidency, TEM (counterterrorism bureau) Department Presidency, Intelligence Directorate, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry," an EGM statement said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.