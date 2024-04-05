Kosovo seizes assets of fugitive Kosovo Serb politician

Kosovo on Thursday seized the assets of fugitive Kosovo Serb politician Milan Radoicic, who admitted to planning the events that resulted in the death of a police officer in a siege at a monastery in the village of Banjska on Sept. 24.

"The documents below are the long lists of numerous confiscated and seized assets of a criminal who himself has become a millionaire while using citizens of the Serbian community through fear, intimidation and blackmail,'' said Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu on social media.

The list shared by Haxhiu includes apartments, villas, restaurants, more than 30 vehicles, excavators, armored vehicles and boats in the north of Kosovo.

She said Radoicic became a millionaire through crime, terror and impoverishment.

"But this era has come to an end. It is time for citizens to live peacefully and criminals to be punished."

The Serbian List, the largest Serbian party in the country, released a statement on the issue claiming that the seizure of Radoicic's assets was illegal and the decision in question was aimed at increasing tension and alienating Serbs from Kosovo.

Tensions in the north of Kosovo reached their peak on the morning of Sept. 24, when armed Serbs blocked a road and opened fire in Banjska village, where mostly Serbs live.

The clash resulted in the death of a police officer.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that a heavily armed group of approximately 30 people attacked the Kosovo police. Kurti held Serbia responsible for the incident.

The armed group, which took shelter in Banjska Monastery and its surroundings, was surrounded by the Kosovo police and clashes continued in the region throughout the day.

Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla announced that at least three attackers were killed in the operation in Banjska and six people were detained, including two attackers and four who supported the attack via radio connections.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that the incident which resulted in the death of a Kosovo police officer was committed by Kosovo Serbs. Radoicic took responsibility for the events and was released on condition of judicial control after being detained in Serbia.

Interpol issued a red notice for the arrest of Radoicic and the other attackers in December last year.













