Climate activists hold protests in German cities

Climate activists from the Last Generation organization held protests in several cities in Germany on Saturday.

Activists took to the streets in cities, including capital Berlin, Cologne, Bremen, Leipzig, Karlsruhe, Freiburg, Stuttgart, Regensburg, Munich, and Rugen, blocking roads to draw attention to the climate crisis.

In Cologne, Last Generation activists, known for starting sudden actions without notifying the police, sat on the road with banners and blocked traffic for a while.

Later, police intervened and reopened the road for traffic.

The demonstrators, highlighting the climate crisis, demanded that politicians in the country make more efforts to address the issue.

















