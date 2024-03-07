Pro-Israeli hooligans attack man carrying Palestinian flag in Greek capital

A group of hooligans supporting the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv assaulted a man carrying a Palestinian flag in Athens, local media reported on Thursday.

The victim, identified as a foreigner, sustained injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital, according to the public broadcaster ERT and several daily newspapers.

The incident unfolded at the bustling Syntagma Square, where a significant police presence was deployed.

Maccabi Tel Aviv was scheduled to compete against Greece's Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League.