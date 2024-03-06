German economy minister heads to US for talks on climate and energy

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is due to set off for the United States on Wednesday for talks on climate and energy policy issues.



Habeck, who also serves as vice chancellor, plans to meet business representatives and politicians in Washington, New York and Chicago. It is the Green politician's third trip to the US since taking office.



His ministry said the trip is focussed on economic, energy and climate policy issues, particularly in light of current geopolitical crises. The aim is to strengthen economic relations with the US in the long term and to promote cooperation when it comes to technology.



Environmental Action Germany, a non-profit, called on Habeck to agree to limit liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the US to what is absolutely necessary and to stop the construction of import terminals in Germany.



Germany has been sourcing more than 80% of its total liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. But a recent decision by the Biden administration has raised some uncertainty about future deliveries.



The US government announced in January that it was putting pending authorizations for the export of liquefied natural gas on hold. The White House said that it would analyse the impact of exports on energy costs, US energy security and the environment.



Habeck's trip to the US is set to last until Saturday.



