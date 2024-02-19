German minister at Hanau attack memorial decries far-right rhetoric

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said it was more important than ever to combat far-right extremism after attending a memorial on Monday for the nine people killed in a racist attack in Hanau four years ago.



The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been leading opinion polls in three eastern states ahead of state elections in September - despite media reports saying members of the party attended a meeting when the idea of mass repatriation was discussed.



Many Germans fear the AfD's rhetoric is too similar to the murderous Nazi regime of 1939-45. The Hanau attacks are a reminder of where extremism leads, Faeser said.



She told reporters after the memorial service that Germany must tell relatives of the victims: "We stand with you."



With a clear inference to the AfD, the Social Democrat added: "Nobody in Germany should have to feel like they are thinking about leaving this country. As a state, we are the guarantor that all people are protected, no matter where they come from."



On February 19, 2020, a 43-year-old right-wing extremist murdered nine people with migrant backgrounds in a racially motivated shooting spree in Hanau, including at a shisha bar. The gunman then shot his mother and himself.



The city, located just east of Frankfurt, decided that Monday's memorial would be silent and without political speeches at the actual event at Hanau's main cemetery "at the express request of the victims' relatives."



The families and victims' friends were in attendance along with Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky, Faeser and other local and regional officials.



They laid wreaths having earlier listened to an imam pray at the graves of three victims.



Vigils took place in the evening at the two crime scenes while at the Berlin Film Festival, members of the film industry gathered on the red carpet to pay tribute on the fourth anniversary.



They held hands and displayed posters such as "Racism kills" as well as reciting the names of those killed out loud and observing a minute's silence.



On Saturday, several thousand people attended a demonstration in Hanau in memory of the victims and called for a concerted fight against racism and far-right extremism.



