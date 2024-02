A shooting south of the Greek capital Athens left at least four people dead, local media reported on Monday.

Among the victims of the attack, in the suburb of Glyfada, were a shipping company owner, 67, and the co-owner and manager, said the state-run AMNA news agency.

The 70-year-old alleged perpetrator, a former employee said to have been recently fired, reportedly committed suicide with the gun he used in the attack, it added.