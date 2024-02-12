Scottish leader Humza Yousaf slams UK government, Labour for silence on cease-fire in Gaza

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf on Monday condemned the UK government and Labour Party for failing to demand an immediate cease-fire from Israel amidst a devastating crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The remarks come after Israeli forces launched a new wave of attacks this time on Rafah city in the Gaza Strip late Wednesday and early Monday morning, killing over 100 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

"Keir Starmer and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's unwillingness to call for an immediate ceasefire will never be forgotten, nor forgiven," he said on X.

"The UK Government and Labour Opposition should hang their heads in shame as we witness a massacre that is killing thousands of women & children in front of our very eyes," he added.

Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party's (SNP) Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has written to both Sunak and Starmer, urging them to back an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The Israeli army used gunboats to bomb the seashore, as well as helicopters to fire machine guns at citizens and displaced people amid some resistance from people in the northwest of Rafah.

Palestinians sought refuge in Rafah after the Israeli army launched intensified bombardments on Gaza and Khan Younis cities, as well as their surrounding towns and neighborhoods, on Oct. 7, killing more than 28,000 people and causing widespread destruction and shortages of necessities.

Tel Aviv forced over 1.3 million Palestinians to relocate to the small city of Rafah, promising them that the city on Egypt's border would be safe.