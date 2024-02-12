Explosive-laden envelope sent to courthouse in northern Greece

An explosive-laden envelope was sent to a courthouse in Greece's northern port city of Thessaloniki, local media reported on Friday.

The package was detected by an X-ray device in the building after the recipient, the president of the appeal courts, deemed it suspicious and sent it for scanning, according to state-run news agency AMNA.

After the building was swiftly evacuated, a police bomb disposal team arrived to de-activate the explosive material before it caused damage or casualty, it added.

It also noted that an investigation is underway to determine the sender and route of the envelope.