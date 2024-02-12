2 more journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing toll to 126 since Oct. 7

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, pushing up the death toll to 126 since Oct. 7, the government media office said.

The office identified the two reporters as Alaa Hassan Al-Hams and Angham Ahmed Adwan of the local SND News Agency and Libya's February channel, respectively.

The two journalists were killed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah and Jabalia cities, the media office said, without providing any further details.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, killing at least 28,340 people and injuring 67,984 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

In late 2023, South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In its interim ruling in January, the UN court ruled that South Africa's claims are plausible. It ordered provisional measures for Israel's government to desist from genocidal acts, and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.