French activists once again splatter major painting with soup

French climate activists have once again thrown soup at a major work of art - this time a painting by Claude Monet, just about two weeks after protestors did the same to the Mona Lisa from Leonardo da Vinci.



Two activists from Riposte alimentaire, or the food response, tipped the soup onto the work "Spring" by Monet in the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Lyon, the group reported on X on Saturday.



The museum confirmed this to French media. The two women were detained, according to the local prefecture.



Culture Minister Rachida Dati said she could not understand how such an act would advance the "cause that you claim to serve." She assured the museum her support.



The museum announced that it would press charges for vandalism, the newspaper Le Parisien reported. The oil painting is protected by a glass pane, but its condition will be checked.



Riposte alimentaire is a collective that emerged from the French movement Dernière Renovation (Last Renovation). Its actions are aimed at radically changing society on a climatic and social level.



