Germany, France and Poland to team up against Russian disinformation

In a joint interview with three newspapers, French Foreign Stéphane Séjourné announced that France, Germany and Poland will collaborate to combat Russian disinformation.

DPA EUROPE Published February 10,2024 Subscribe

France, Germany and Poland will join forces to counter Russian disinformation, French Foreign Stéphane Séjourné said in a joint interview with three newspapers ahead of talks with his counterparts.



Séjourné, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Polish Minister Radosław Sikorski will come together on Monday for a meeting in the French town of La Celle-Saint-Cloud.



"Our three countries have become victims of the same destabilization strategy. We will announce a new cooperation against Russian disinformation," Séjourné told the Ouest-France, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Gazeta Wyborcza newspapers.



Séjourné cited troll factories that spread disinformation on a large scale and websites dedicated to fake news as threats needing more attention at the European level.



"We will transparently disclose the instruments of this disinformation. We will reveal attacks that have been committed - and with evidence," he said.



Moscow's aim is to create confusion among citizens, increase political polarization and destabilize democracies, he said, adding: "When three major EU countries denounce this at the same time, it has a certain power."











