9 injured in 'corrosive substance' attack in London

Police inspect the scene of an incident near Clapham Common, south London, after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at a woman and her two young children Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo)

Nine people, including two children and three police officers, have been injured after a suspected man threw a "corrosive substance" in the British capital, police said late Wednesday.

Officers were called to Lessar Avenue, Clapham at about 7.25 p.m. following the "horrific incident," the Metropolitan said in a statement.

"While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance," it added.

The statement noted that an investigation has been launched into the incident in which a woman and her two young children, another three adults and three officers, have been taken to hospital.

"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident," it said.

No arrest has been made so far.