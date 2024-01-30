Macron says 'too easy' to blame Europe for farming problems

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned against blaming EU policies for the problems of farmers, as agriculture workers protested across France and elsewhere in Europe.

"We did a lot in the last years to help," Macron said in Stockholm on a state visit to Sweden. "It would be too easy to blame everything on Europe" he added, arguing problems in the industry were sometimes "structural and cyclical" and pointing to issues such as poultry imports from Ukraine that he said should be better regulated at European Union level.







