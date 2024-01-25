Over 9,000 children, young people sexually abused in German protestant churches: Study

More than 9,000 people are estimated to have suffered sexual abuse in Germany's protestant churches and charities, a new study revealed on Thursday.

The 871-page report of independent researchers has found that the incidents of sexualized violence and other forms of abuse were significantly higher than previously thought.

According to the researchers, 9,355 children and young people have been sexually abused at protestant churches and charities since 1946. The estimated number of perpetrators was 3,497. Around a third of them were priests or other religious figures.

Bishop Kirsten Fehrs, acting president of the Council of the Protestant Church of Germany, said the report demonstrates that they should take responsibility, and take the necessary measures to prevent such crimes in the future.

"As the Protestant Church and our social welfare organization Diakonie, we take responsibility for the acts of violence committed by our employees and volunteers," she said at a news conference in Hannover.

"The first thing to do is to say clearly: As an institution, we have also been guilty of countless crimes against countless people. And I can only wholeheartedly apologize to those who have been hurt in this way," she added.













