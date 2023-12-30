Pro-Palestine protesters gather in German capital Berlin to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza

Hundreds of people on Saturday staged a rally in the German capital to protest Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, which have killed 21,000 people and left the coastal territory in ruins.

Organized by the United Palestinian National Committee, nearly 1,200 protesters held a solidarity demonstration at the Adenauerplatz Square.

They decried Germany's stance on Israel, with crowd chanting slogans such as "Shame on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," and "Shame on (Foreign Minister) Annalena Baerbock."

The participants later held a march on Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin's most famous avenues, while shouting pro-Palestinian slogans.

Along with a large Palestinian flag, the protesters also carried signs, some of which read: "Cease-fire now" and "stop the genocide."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Israel's security is non-negotiable, and in the current conflict with Hamas, Germany "has only one place," and that is "firmly at the side of Israel."

Critics say the modern German republic has tried to make amends for its Nazi past and its role in the Holocaust during World War II.

A recent poll revealed that the German government's pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war is not supported by the public. Some 43% of those surveyed said Germany should stay out of the conflict, and only 34% said they agree with the view that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.