 Contact Us
News Europe Pro-Palestine protesters gather in German capital Berlin to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza

Pro-Palestine protesters gather in German capital Berlin to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza

A rally was held in the German capital on Saturday to express opposition to Israel's continuous assaults on Gaza, resulting in a death toll of 21,000 and devastation of the coastal region. The gathering, organized by the United Palestinian National Committee, drew approximately 1,200 participants to Adenauerplatz Square as a show of solidarity.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published December 31,2023
Subscribe
PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS GATHER IN GERMAN CAPITAL BERLIN TO CONDEMN ISRAELI MASSACRES IN GAZA

Hundreds of people on Saturday staged a rally in the German capital to protest Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, which have killed 21,000 people and left the coastal territory in ruins.

Organized by the United Palestinian National Committee, nearly 1,200 protesters held a solidarity demonstration at the Adenauerplatz Square.

They decried Germany's stance on Israel, with crowd chanting slogans such as "Shame on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," and "Shame on (Foreign Minister) Annalena Baerbock."

The participants later held a march on Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin's most famous avenues, while shouting pro-Palestinian slogans.

Along with a large Palestinian flag, the protesters also carried signs, some of which read: "Cease-fire now" and "stop the genocide."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Israel's security is non-negotiable, and in the current conflict with Hamas, Germany "has only one place," and that is "firmly at the side of Israel."

Critics say the modern German republic has tried to make amends for its Nazi past and its role in the Holocaust during World War II.

A recent poll revealed that the German government's pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war is not supported by the public. Some 43% of those surveyed said Germany should stay out of the conflict, and only 34% said they agree with the view that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.