People in Berlin protest against Israel onslaught on Gaza, express solidarity with Palestine

A protest against the Israeli army's intensified onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip was held in Berlin on Thursday, with demonstrators expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters gathered in Wittenbergplatz Square to show their support for Palestine and to condemn Israel's attacks on Gaza since October's first week.

They carried Palestinian flags and banners with slogans such as "Stop the war," "Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in Gaza," "Stop the genocide," "We will never turn a blind eye," "Gaza will live," and "Cease-fire now."

During the demonstration, demonstrators chanted "Freedom for Palestine" and "The only solution is to end the occupation."

Britta Ohm, who participated in the protest, told Anadolu that the situation in Gaza could no longer be sustained and that the debate in Germany is "too narrow" and is turning into hostility against democracy.

"We have to deal with it," Ohm said, adding that Israel's attacks on Gaza are not following the international community and particularly the UN.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, leaving it in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid acute shortages of food and clean water.

On Nov. 10, an Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman revised the official death toll of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the figure to around 1,200 people, and since then, Tel Aviv has not provided any additional information about the casualties.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks surged to 21,320 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that 55,603 other people had been injured in the Israeli onslaught.

"At least 210 people were killed and 360 others injured in the last 24 hours," he added.

The spokesman said that 312 medics were killed and 104 ambulances destroyed in Israeli attacks, while 23 hospitals and 142 health care centers were forced out of service.