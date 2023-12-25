News Europe Drunk driver in Santa suit smashes into house in Germany

Drunk driver in Santa suit smashes into house in Germany

DPA EUROPE Published December 25,2023 Subscribe

A drunk driver in a Father Christmas costume was came to an abrupt halt while delivering presents on Christmas Eve in the eastern German state of Thuringia.



The 54-year-old drove his car off the road and crashed into the front of a house and another car in the municipality of Unstruttal, the north of Mühlhausen, according to police reports on Monday morning.



The police reported that the front of the house was badly damaged, but the man's presents for his family and friends were unharmed.



When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, the officers realised that the man was no longer fit to drive, and demanded a blood-alcohol test.



The 54-year-old is now being investigated for endangering road traffic. Nevertheless, the thwarted Father Christmas declared that he would now deliver his presents on Christmas Day.



However, he will have to do his delivery run without his car - his driving licence has been confiscated.



























