TURKISH PARLIAMENT TO REVIEW SWEDENS NATO MEMBERSHIP NEXT WEEK

The Turkish parliament, known as the Grand National Assembly, will discuss Sweden's NATO accession protocol on Tuesday, its Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Friday.

As many as 10 draft laws related to the approval of international agreements will also be discussed, it added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to the parliament in October.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO but said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed in June 2022 to address Ankara's security concerns.







