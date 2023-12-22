All 14 dead in Prague university shooting identified: Police

Czech police have identified all 14 people who fell prey to a gunman attack inside a university campus in the capital Prague on Thursday, the police chief said.

In a press conference held on Friday to give further details on the attack, Petr Matejcek, the Prague police chief, said that 14 people were killed and 25 others wounded in the attack by a gunman as he opened fire inside the corridors and classrooms of the Faculty of Arts building at Charles University.

The gunman committed suicide after the police encircled him from all directions, Matejcek said.

He further said that evidence show that the gunman is the same perpetrator as in the Klanovicky forest murders near Prague a week ago where a man and his daughter were killed.

"But we are waiting for ballistic evidence to confirm that," Matejcek said. "Until then, we will continue to investigate forest crime. We can't confirm 100% for now."

The local media has identified the shooter as David Kozak. The suspect, who was from the village of Hostoun in the Kladno region, was a 24-year-old student at the faculty and was in possession of firearms legally and had no criminal record, according to the state media.

The attacker had a permit for a total of eight weapons, two of which were long guns, police said.

Separately, police officials said that they have identified and detained a man who appears to be inspired by the shooter's act.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan has ruled out any immediate danger to the Czech public following the incident and added that a nationwide day of mourning will be observed on Saturday.

Candles and flowers were put by the public in front of the Philosophy department in an expression of respect for the victims of the yesterday's attack.

Czech President Petr Pavel in his message to the public has appealed for unity and said that the killings should not be used as means for political attacks or dissemination of misinformation.

He expressed his "great sadness" and "helpless anger at the totally unnecessary" loss of life.









