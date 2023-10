Thousands of Italians held rallies across the country to raise awareness about the risks posed by climate change, local media reported on Friday.

In the capital city of Rome, the students carried banners that read Think of the Common Good, Resistance Against Denial of Climate Change, and Stop the War, Not Our Future, among others, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

The agency reported that students also held rallies in 34 other cities.