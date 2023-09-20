Iran resumes flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia - ISNA

Flights between Iran and Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed following a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the spokesperson of Iran's civil aviation organization.

Iran had earlier cancelled all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia until further notice for security reasons.

Armenian separatist forces in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered and agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday, 24 hours after Baku began an offensive to restore full control of the territory.

