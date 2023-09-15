Shocking claim emerges in Athens bloody execution

The attack in Athens, the capital of Greece, has shaken the agenda. 6 Turks were shot in a vehicle. The deceased were Abdurrahman Tekru, O. Kaan Tozlu, D. Ersu Büyüktunç, Barış Çağan, Burak Tahmaz, and Ömer Kabza, all members of the Dalton Gang.

Allegedly, everything started in France, where 2 Turks were attacked.

The mafia group to which the victims were connected tracked down the 6 people who killed their men.

The gang members left their guns at home and set out for Italy to escape.

They all got into the same car. The hitmen, aware of this, intercepted the vehicle in a location without cameras and opened fire. The 6 people, leaving their weapons behind to avoid being caught at customs on their way to Italy, were unable to defend themselves.

While the gang members died at the scene, new developments occurred. Süleyman Dalgıç, who was found to have sent a message to the 6 killed Turks, "Your location has been compromised, escape quickly," was captured at the airport in Athens.

It was revealed that Süleyman Dalgıç was a former police officer who was dismissed from duty due to his affiliation with FETÖ.

Meanwhile, a message sent to the deceased individuals approximately 10 minutes before the attack is being examined by the Greek police. After the detection of the message, the Greek police focused on the possibility of a "brokered sale." In other words, the claim was made that the gang members were "sold" by their own associates.

The victims had left their guns at home because they were going to Italy, so there was no shootout. It turned out that the person who sent that message was Süleyman Dalgıç. He was captured at Athens Airport on his way to Lesbos. However, it was emphasized that Dalgıç was a mole who had exposed the location of the 6 Turks to the gang.