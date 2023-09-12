Venice introduces 'Daily 5 Euro' fee for tourists

Simone Venturini, a member of the municipal council responsible for tourism, mentioned that the trial of this practice will take place next year when the tourist numbers are at their peak. Venturini stated, "Venice is one of the most visited cities in Europe and suffers from excessive tourism."

According to the plan, all visitors aged 14 and above will be required to pay a fee and make a reservation to enter the city. The city, covering only 7.6 square kilometers, hosted nearly 13 million tourists in 2019.

Earlier this year, UNESCO recommended adding Venice to the list of world heritage sites in danger.