CANADIAN PM TRUDEAUS DELEGATION DELAYED IN INDIA FOR G20 SUMMIT DUE TO PLANE ISSUE

Canadian officials confirmed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his entire delegation had to extend their stay in New Delhi for an additional day for the G20 summit due to technical issues with their plane.

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi issued a statement stating that the Canadian Armed Forces had reported "technical difficulties" to the delegation.

"These issues cannot be resolved overnight, and our delegation will remain in India until alternative arrangements are made," the statement said.

Canada's CTV reported that the plane is an Airbus and it is uncertain when it can return, adding that this is not the "first time it has had issues" with it.

Trudeau is not the only world figure who has faced travel disruptions due to plane issues in recent months. In August, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to cancel her trip to Oceania after her government plane had to return to Abu Dhabi twice due to technical problems.