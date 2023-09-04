Greece likely to receive heavy rain, thunderstorms after massive wildfires

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning at the Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, September 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

After the weeks-long large wildfires in the northeastern Evros region, regarded as the biggest in Europe in the last two decades, Greece is expected to receive heavy rain and storms, the National Observatory of Athens said on Monday.

The cold weather front, which will bring strong rains and winds as well as frequent thunderstorms, will take most of the country under the influence from Monday to Wednesday, said the observatory, adding that up to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) drop in temperature is forecasted.

Meanwhile, the general secretariat of civil protection advised citizens to be cautious and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the risks posed by severe weather phenomena.