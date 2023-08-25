News Europe British Museum director steps down amid inquiry into stolen item

The director of the British Museum, which houses artefacts from around the world, has quit after admitting that the institution "did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to warnings in 2021" about stolen artefacts.



Director Hartwig Fischer leaves the London museum as it emerged last week that items from its collection were found to be "missing, stolen or damaged," prompting a police investigation.



The museum's board of trustees accepted his resignation, with former chancellor George Osborne, the chairman of trustees, saying Fischer had "acted honourably" and that "no one has ever doubted Hartwig's integrity, his dedication to his job, or his love for the museum."



"Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them," Fischer, a German art historian, said in a statement.



"It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged."



"The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director. I also misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr Gradel. I wish to express my sincere regret and withdraw those remarks."



Ittai Gradel, an author, academic and antiquities dealer, had alerted the museum to some of the stolen items.



"I have offered my resignation to the chairman of the trustees, and will step down as soon as the board have established an interim leadership arrangement," Fischer continued.



"This will remain in place until a new director is chosen."



Fischer added: "The situation facing the museum is of the utmost seriousness. I sincerely believe it will come through this moment and emerge stronger, but sadly I have come to the conclusion that my presence is proving a distraction. That is the last thing I would want."



